Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC

CHITRAL - Drosh police on Satur­day arrested another Afghan refugee along with his local facilitator for attempting to obtain a computerized nation­al identity card (CNIC) using fake domicile and birth certificates at Chi­tral. The arrests were made based on a com­plaint from officials at the National Database and Registration Au­thority’s Drosh office. Assistant Director NA­DRA Sharif Ahmed ap­proached the police to register a case against Mohammad Yousuf of Arandu Gol for aiding Afghan national Sher Hassan in obtaining a CNIC. According to po­lice, Yousuf confessed to Nadra officials that he included the Afghan man in his family record as his son after receiv­ing Rs 15,000 from him. Last month, an Afghan refugee was also ap­prehended at the Dro­sh NADRA office in the same type of case.