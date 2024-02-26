Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC

Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC
Agencies
February 26, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

CHITRAL   -   Drosh police on Satur­day arrested another Afghan refugee along with his local facilitator for attempting to obtain a computerized nation­al identity card (CNIC) using fake domicile and birth certificates at Chi­tral. The arrests were made based on a com­plaint from officials at the National Database and Registration Au­thority’s Drosh office. Assistant Director NA­DRA Sharif Ahmed ap­proached the police to register a case against Mohammad Yousuf of Arandu Gol for aiding Afghan national Sher Hassan in obtaining a CNIC. According to po­lice, Yousuf confessed to Nadra officials that he included the Afghan man in his family record as his son after receiv­ing Rs 15,000 from him. Last month, an Afghan refugee was also ap­prehended at the Dro­sh NADRA office in the same type of case.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024