ECP to hear reserved seats case in open court

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hear the matter of giving reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council in the open court.

According to sources, an important meeting of the Commission was held on the issue of specific seats of the SIC. A notice was issued to the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council. The ECP's full bench will hear the issue of such seats on Tuesday.



According to sources, the hearing in the open court will provide legal assistance to the halted parliamentary system.