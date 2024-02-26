Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to hear reserved seats case in open court

ECP to hear reserved seats case in open court
Web Desk
11:53 PM | February 26, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hear the matter of giving reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council in the open court.

According to sources, an important meeting of the Commission was held on the issue of specific seats of the SIC. A notice was issued to the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council. The ECP's full bench will hear the issue of such seats on Tuesday.

According to sources, the hearing in the open court will provide legal assistance to the halted parliamentary system. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024