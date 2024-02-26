Female officer rescues woman from violent mob in Lahore’s market

LAHORE - A female police officer bravely rescued a woman after a mob tried to attack her for wearing at­tire with prints in Arabic, which people allegedly misunderstood as verses from the Holy Quran.

In videos now going viral, a local police officer can be heard saying that the woman and her husband had gone shopping when the mob asked her to take off the shirt she was wearing. The officer was identified as ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, and the Punjab Police shared a video of the incident, lauding the official who was present at the spot and who tried to pacify the situation. She could be seen taking the woman away from the crowd.

“ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg La­hore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award.”

A clip of the woman sitting with her hands on her face in what appeared to be a restau­rant as a mob raged outside was widely shared on social media. Police surround her, as do several others.

Meanwhile, several X users came in support of the woman and claimed that the shirt she was wearing simply contained Arabic words and not verses from Quran verses.

“The woman was surrounded by people because there were names in Arabic on her wristbands, some are saying verses of Qur’an. Actually, it’s not. That’s just simple Arabic words not regarding religion.

The same user also shared a picture, pur­portedly of the same shirt, taken from an Ins­tagram page. The picture posted on the Insta­gram page ‘shalik_riyadh’ was captioned, “The best Ramazan 2022 collection has arrived.”