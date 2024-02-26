Monday, February 26, 2024
Fire gutted fiber door manufacturing factory in Gujranwala

Web Desk
8:17 AM | February 26, 2024
National

A massive fire broke out in a fiber door manufacturing factory located in Naukhar area of Gujranwala on late Sunday night.

According to details, the fire erupted after a firecracker fell inside the fiber door manufacturing factory. The fire spread and engulfed the entire factory very quickly. Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

Web Desk

National

