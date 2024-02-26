Gandapur promises to ensure good governance in KP

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister office, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that he was not in favour of mak­ing verbal claims and pledges but will prove his eligi­bility through good governance.

Interacting with a private news channel on Sun­day, he said that uplifting the country’s economy was among the top priorities of PTI and it would pres­ent pro-people budget. Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would spare no efforts to provide maximum relief to the people of province, ensuring law and order, res­toration of health cards and to improve the education system of KP. He said the PTI founder picked a team that won the world cup [in 1992] and he would adopt same passion to elect the provincial cabinet.

The PTI’s candidate for KP CM’s slot said that 55 per­cent of the newly-elected members of his party were those who won for the first time. The recent elections have exposed the turncoats and separated them from those who were loyal to the party, he added.