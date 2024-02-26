Monday, February 26, 2024
Haley lashes out at Trump over ‘disgusting’ Black voter comments

Agencies
February 26, 2024
International, Newspaper

CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES   -   US Re­publican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Saturday lashed out at rival Donald Trump for making what she called “dis­gusting” comments about Black Americans. Trump, who is expected to easily defeat Ha­ley in Saturday’s nominating contest in South Carolina, sug­gested that Black voters fa­vor him because they can re­late to his troubles with the law. “It’s disgusting. But that’s what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That’s the chaos that comes with Donald Trump,” Haley said at a polling station in her home state. “That’s the offensiveness that’s going to happen every day between now and the gen­eral election, which is why I continue to say Donald Trump cannot win a general election,” she added. Trump made the comments Friday evening in a speech to Black conservatives. The 77-year-old, who fac­es four criminal indictments, including on charges of con­spiracy and vote rigging, sug­gested that “Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminat­ed against, and they actual­ly viewed me as I’m being dis­criminated against.”

Agencies

