Hamayun Sajjad to lead Mashreq Pakistan operations as new CEO

KARACHI - Mashreq, one of the leading financial in­stitutions in the MENA region, proudly an­nounces the appointment of Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad as the Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) for Mashreq Pakistan.

Mashreq Bank Pakistan Limited is ac­tively progressing towards acquiring a restricted licence from The State Bank of Pakistan to commence its digital retail banking operations. This marks an impor­tant step in its journey towards becoming a fully licenced banking entity in Pakistan.

The In-Principal Approval (IPA) re­ceived in 2023 is a testament to the bank’s commitment to contributing to Pakistan's financial landscape, aim­ing to introduce innovative digital bank­ing services that align with the country’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.

Muhammad Hamayun brings with him a stellar track record of leadership within the financial sector, having been an instrumen­tal figure in catalysing transformation and driving success for financial institutions across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East re­gions. At Mashreq, Muhammad Hamayun’s role will encompass the strategic expansion of the bank’s operations across Pakistan, fostering a culture of innovation, and ensur­ing the delivery of exceptional customer ex­periences. Well-recognised in the industry for his strategic vision, innovation leader­ship and unique blend of creative, commer­cial and technical expertise, Muhammad Hamayun aims to solidify the bank’s posi­tion as a reputed global financial institution, that brings with it a rich legacy of innova­tion, challenger mindset and a profound un­derstanding of the local customer base. He will be responsible for realising Mashreq’s vision to be a digital banking transforma­tion catalyst in t he market through the expansion of the bank’s award-winning digital ecosystem and its full suite of prod­ucts including NEO, NEOBiz, and NEOPAY. Additionally, Muhammad Hamayun’s com­mitment to the National Financial Inclu­sion Strategy (NFIS) and proven track-re­cord in creating positive impact, align with Mashreq’s responsibility agenda to serve the broad spectrum of the Pakistani society and contribute to the economic empower­ment of underrepresented segments with a special focus on SMEs, youth and women.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, commented, “Mu­hammad Hamayun’s long-established track-record in Pakistan’s financial ser­vices landscape is key to Mashreq’s strat­egy in delivering an integrated and revo­lutionary digital-first banking experience in Pakistan. His expertise and vision for digital innovation align perfectly with our goals for the region. We are confident that his leadership will greatly contribute to our mission of providing cutting-edge banking solutions to our customers, en­abling financial inclusion and empower­ment.” Commenting on his appointment, Muhammad Hamayun said, “I am incred­ibly excited to be part of Mashreq’s vision to act as a key enabler in Pakistan’s finan­cial and digital inclusion agenda. We aim to leverage our rich heritage, deep market understanding, international expertise and digital innovation to offer unparal­leled intuitive and integrated banking ex­periences to Pakistanis.