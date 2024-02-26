Hello Kitty theme park in Tokyo closed after ‘terrorist threat’

TOKYO - A Hello Kitty theme park in Tokyo has been forced to close after it re­ceived a “terror threat,” its opera­tor said Sunday. Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, is located in Tama New Town in north Tokyo. In a statement published on the park’s official website, operators said they received “a terrorist threat email” on Sunday. “As we are unable to adequately ensure the safety of our customers, performers, and on-site staff, we have decided to tem­porarily close,” operators said. An official police report was filed and refunds for tickets are being con­sidered, they added. “With coopera­tion from the police, we were able to verify that there are no longer any safety threats; therefore we will re­sume normal operations soon.” “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We apologize for the inconvenience caused… (and) will continue to work hard to ensure that everyone can enjoy the event with peace of mind.” Police did not find any suspicious objects, according to a report by Japanese broad­caster NHK and cited by Reuters. Hello Kitty is one of the most fa­mous and recognizable Japanese brands of all time. Created in 1974, the cartoon cat’s appeal has been instrumental in spreading “kawaii” Japanese pop culture overseas. Founding company Sanrio has grown into a retail and entertain­ment behemoth with amusement parks and restaurants throughout Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. Sanrio Puroland opened in 1990 and attracts over 1.5 million visitors per year, mak­ing it one of Japan’s most popular theme parks, along with Tokyo Dis­ney Resort.