Human error blamed for 2020 Karachi plane crash

KARACHI - The PIA investigation board has released an inquiry report into the Karachi plane on Sunday, which claimed 99 lives, four years after the heart-wrenching tragedy. Amid lack of coordination, human error was reported to be the main cause of the crash, said the inquiry re­port. The final investigation report was released by the Aircraft Accident Investiga­tion Board regarding PIA Airbus A320 nearly four years after the crash that claimed 99 lives on May 22, 2020. The report clear­ly said there was a lack of communication and harmo­ny between the two pilots and air traffic controllers. It further revealed that four times before landing, the air traffic controller stopped the pilot from landing, tell­ing him that the plane’s key height was too high.