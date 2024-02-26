Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Human error blamed for 2020 Karachi plane crash

Agencies
February 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The PIA investigation board has released an inquiry report into the Karachi plane on Sunday, which claimed 99 lives, four years after the heart-wrenching tragedy. Amid lack of coordination, human error was reported to be the main cause of the crash, said the inquiry re­port. The final investigation report was released by the Aircraft Accident Investiga­tion Board regarding PIA Airbus A320 nearly four years after the crash that claimed 99 lives on May 22, 2020. The report clear­ly said there was a lack of communication and harmo­ny between the two pilots and air traffic controllers. It further revealed that four times before landing, the air traffic controller stopped the pilot from landing, tell­ing him that the plane’s key height was too high.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024