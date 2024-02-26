Human error blamed for 2020 Karachi plane crash

KARACHI - The PIA investigation board has released an inquiry report into the Karachi plane on Sunday, which claimed 99 lives, four years after the heart-wrenching tragedy. Amid lack of coordination, human error was reported to be the main cause of the crash, said the inquiry report. The final investigation report was released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board regarding PIA Airbus A320 nearly four years after the crash that claimed 99 lives on May 22, 2020. The report clearly said there was a lack of communication and harmony between the two pilots and air traffic controllers. It further revealed that four times before landing, the air traffic controller stopped the pilot from landing, telling him that the plane’s key height was too high.