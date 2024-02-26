IHC special bench to take up appeals of Imran, Bushra, Qureshi today

ISLAMABAD - A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up today the appeals of former prime min­ister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former for­eign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

The IHC special bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of these ap­peals. Imran has moved the petitions through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advo­cate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secre­tary Interior as respondents. Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sen­tence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.

Imran’s counsel stated in the petition that in the cipher case, the prosecution improperly document­ed evidence in violation of’ the mandatory pro­visions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. 1898 and despite the repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from inter­vening. He added that the proceedings were hur­ried through by the court in breakneck speed for reasons known only to the Court itself, and in five daily hearing, evidence of 25 PWs was recorded.

He mentioned that during all this time from 15.01. 2024 to 23.01.2024 and even throughout the trial, the appellant and appellant’s lawyers never created any hurdle in the dispensation of justice and conclu­sion of the trial and there was, therefore no reason for the Court to later on take extreme illegal steps to remove the appellant lawyers from the proceedings. Barrister Zafar argued that both, Imran Khan and his wife, were subjected to sham trial where the Courts were proceeding not only unfairly and with undue haste but also ignoring the very basic fundamental right of fair trial and due process. He prayed that the judgements passed by the NAB authorities and Spe­cial Judge in jail trials of Toshakhana and Cipher cas­es be set aside, they be acquitted from charges and their sentence and conviction may be suspended.