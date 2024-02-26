IHC special bench to take up appeals of Imran, Bushra, Qureshi today

ISLAMABAD - A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up today the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.
The IHC special bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of these appeals. Imran has moved the petitions through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respondents. Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.
Imran’s counsel stated in the petition that in the cipher case, the prosecution improperly documented evidence in violation of’ the mandatory provisions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. 1898 and despite the repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from intervening. He added that the proceedings were hurried through by the court in breakneck speed for reasons known only to the Court itself, and in five daily hearing, evidence of 25 PWs was recorded.
He mentioned that during all this time from 15.01. 2024 to 23.01.2024 and even throughout the trial, the appellant and appellant’s lawyers never created any hurdle in the dispensation of justice and conclusion of the trial and there was, therefore no reason for the Court to later on take extreme illegal steps to remove the appellant lawyers from the proceedings. Barrister Zafar argued that both, Imran Khan and his wife, were subjected to sham trial where the Courts were proceeding not only unfairly and with undue haste but also ignoring the very basic fundamental right of fair trial and due process. He prayed that the judgements passed by the NAB authorities and Special Judge in jail trials of Toshakhana and Cipher cases be set aside, they be acquitted from charges and their sentence and conviction may be suspended.