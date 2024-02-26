India win Pak-India T20 Blind Cricket Series

LAHORE - Ajay Reddy’s sparkling knock helped India record 8-wicket victory against Pakistan to clinch the Pak-India Bilateral Blind T20 Cricket Series by 2-1 at ICC Cricket Academy Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Pakistan, batting first, changed their opening pair, bringing in Badar Munir to maximize the powerplay overs. However, Badar’s early dismissal after scoring two boundaries set the stage for M Salman’s splendid innings of 74 runs off 39 balls, with M Rashid contributing 32 off 22 balls. Pakistan posted 193-9 in 20 overs, with Durga Rao claiming three wickets, while Venkatesh took two. In response, India chased down the target in the penultimate over, scoring 196 runs in 18.4 overs, losing two wickets in the process.