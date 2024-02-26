Monday, February 26, 2024
India win Pak-India T20 Blind Cricket Series

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Ajay Reddy’s sparkling knock helped India record 8-wicket victory against Pakistan to clinch the Pak-India Bilateral Blind T20 Cricket Series by 2-1 at ICC Cricket Academy Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Paki­stan, batting first, changed their opening pair, bringing in Badar Munir to maximize the powerplay overs. How­ever, Badar’s early dismissal after scoring two boundaries set the stage for M Salman’s splendid innings of 74 runs off 39 balls, with M Rashid con­tributing 32 off 22 balls. Paki­stan posted 193-9 in 20 overs, with Durga Rao claiming three wickets, while Venkatesh took two. In response, India chased down the target in the penulti­mate over, scoring 196 runs in 18.4 overs, losing two wickets in the process.

