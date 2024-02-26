Initial list of possible Sindh cabinet members drawn up

The initial list of likely candidates for the Sindh cabinet has been drawn up.

As per the list, the names of several candidates are currently under review for different portfolios.

The list includes prominent names like Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sherjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Agha Siraj Durrani, Mukesh Kumar, Syed Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Shiraz Shaukat and Ali Hassan Zardari.

The provincial cabinet will also draw members from the districts of Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Matiari, Malir and Lyari.

During initial stages, it is likely that the cabinet may have a limited number of members.

During initial stages, the portfolios for health, local bodies, labour, irrigation, interior, law, information, transport, work and services, education and revenue will be assigned, as per the list.