JUI-F to nominate candidate for Balochistan CM's position

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to nominate its candidate for the coveted position of chief minister in the Balochistan Assembly.

According to sources, the JUI-F aims to nominate its candidate for the slot of Balochistan chief minister and has intensified its contacts with other parties in pursuit of this objective.

Sources said that the party would also nominate candidates for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

The JUI-F is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with the ANP and BNP on Tuesday to garner their support for its candidates.