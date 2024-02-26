Kate Middleton’s mental health at risk after ‘traumatising’ surgery

LONDON - Princess Kate is determined to avoid any negative effects on her mental health as she continues to recover from a major abdominal surgery. Speak­ing to GB News, therapist and mental health expert Sophie Cress reflected on the Princess of Wales’ health condition, which is made “more pressing” for her due to her royal status. However, she seems to have found a perfect way to combat it by staying out of the public eye in “secret sanctuary” that is her and Prince William’s Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. “Any surgery, no matter what kind, will inevitably present both emotional and physical obstacles. Giv­en Kate’s prominence within the Royal Family, these problems are certainly more pressing in her instance,” Cress explained. “Her position’s demands, scrutiny and public attention might have a substantial negative effect on her psychological health while she recovers,” she told the outlet. “When the body is traumatised, people fre­quently feel a variety of emotions, such as vulnerability, anxiety, and even a lack of control,” the expert continued. “It can be especially dif­ficult for someone like Kate, who is frequently in the spotlight, to control these feelings while remaining com­posed.” Cress added: “She may have made a deliberate attempt to establish a healing-promoting atmosphere by coming back to Adelaide Cottage, her family’s secret sanctuary.