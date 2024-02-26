Khursheed Shah affirms Gillani’s candidacy for Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday con­firmed that Yousaf Raza Gillani will be the PPP’s candidate for the chairman Senate’s seat. Talking to a private news channel, he addressed speculation sur­rounding the chairman Senate’s office, asserting that no such decision has been made regarding Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s potential nomination for the position.

Additionally, Shah reiterated the PPP’s commitment to supporting Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the prime minister’s election, emphasizing that the party’s stance was based on principles rather than self-interest. Responding to queries about the party’s decision to ab­stain from joining the cabinet, Shah em­phasized the PPP’s dedication to uphold­ing democratic values.

He stressed that cabinet participa­tion was not obligatory to safeguard democratic principles. He urged parties questioning the validity of PPP’s elec­toral victory to present evidence in legal forums such as the election commission and tribunals. Furthermore, Shah also questioned the legitimacy of the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) protests, highlighting their inconsistent electoral performance in past.