The wise old owl peeped into the ultimate depths of the clear blue sky and took a deep sigh. The entire kingdom animalia was present. All eyes were on the wise old owl. Everyone was waiting for some words of wisdom on the recent general elections and the ensuing unending anxiety. Serious questions were being raised on the reported unprecedented rigging. Except for the fox who got seats more than she expected, all were either unhappy or stunned by the outcome of an election that might have ended the last hopes of even the most optimistic of all. The hoax victory speech delivered by the lion had already been forgotten. The bats had not slept for weeks but somehow none of them looked tired. They closely watched the movement of ballot boxes and kept a tab on the surreptitious designs to manipulate the results. The caged leopard was continually issuing instructions to his supporters. ‘Burn down the jungle if we don’t get the government’, was the essence of his message. On the other hand, his continued incarceration was becoming a source of anxiety for all and sundry.
The wise old owl cleared his throat. Except for the major winners like the elephant and the rhinoceros, the entire kingdom animalia was all ears. In a deep husky voice, the wise old owl started his speech...!!
For centuries, the fight between the good and the bad is being waged. Ideally, the good should prevail but history tells us that mostly the bad wins. Why? Perhaps, because the bad keeps changing its form and dimensions while the good tends to remain as such. If you want to succeed, adapting to emerging requirements is the key. Secondly, the bad possesses an enticing charisma. It tempts. It lures. Some say that the good is clean as a whistle while the bad is magnetic. With all its evils, hell remains intriguingly interesting as compared to a bland heaven. A hero does good things, but it is the villain that helps the former look good. Imagine if the movie had all good characters, busy in doing good things – no villain, no twists – would you even care watching it?
Hyena: Come to the point, old guy. We are not here to attend philosophy classes.
Deer: Let him continue. He is making sense.
Zebra: Ask the bear to announce the results. Why this inordinate delay in forming the government?
Raccoon: Who cares who is the winner. They are all the same. Hopeless.
Chameleon: No worries. Just like in the past, things will keep changing – just to remain the same.
Bull: Enough is enough. We are not going to spare them this time. They thrive on our taxes. We will not let them rule just like that. They will be held accountable. Trust me. Not this time...!!
The wise old owl did not look amused at all. However, reluctantly, he continued:
Apparently, the king and his cabinet rules. On the other hand, we all know that it is Tarzan who runs the affairs of the kingdom from behind the scenes. Don’t ask me who let a human enter a peaceful jungle. It is the big five that should have been careful in letting him in. They should have sorted the matters out themselves. Greed for power harms and absolute greed harms absolutely. Look at our plight. Tarzan didn’t even bother to attend this important meeting. He knows things will never go against him no matter which way the coin falls.
Cobra: How boring. Why are you stating the obvious? Waste of time, I tell you. The owl has become senile.
Antelope: If you don’t learn lessons, your future will always resemble your past.
Squirrel: Logic and politics are two different things altogether. Justice and fair play are jargons to be used by politicians as and when required. Politics favors the powerful and not the genius. Politicians make history. The genius is happy writing it down.
Cat: Please finish your speech. I need to go back home and feed my kittens. Hardly anything left to eat.
The wise old owl shook his head and started again:
This time around, the fight was not between the good and the bad. We were forced to choose between the bad and the worse. If electing the lesser evil was the best possible scenario – what was there to be hopeful about? This time around, the kingdom found itself between the devil and the deep blue sea. The third option was to request Tarzan to come and take direct charge. He says he is not interested in taking the reins in his own hands - I mean - directly. However, under the circumstances, the possibility of him controlling matters directly cannot be ruled out. If a thing can happen, it will happen. Sooner or later, history will repeat itself unless better sense prevails among the elephants and rhinoceroses and of course, the leopard.
Camel: No reprieve for us. Whoever comes to power, we know nothing will change for us.
Jackal: Never mind. We will get our share alright, no matter who comes to power.
Hedgehog: True.
Panda: Would there ever be peace and justice in the kingdom? Please …!!!
Elephant: For sure. We are the ones who developed the roads and infrastructure. Unfortunately, our tenure was shortened by evil forces. We are ready to serve all of you - again - with utmost honesty and dedication.
Rhinoceros: Wrong. It is us who care about the commoners and their welfare. We will provide food and shelter to all. We Promise.
Rabbit: Yeah, yeah. Right. You will provide food and shelter to us all. We have been waiting for this promise to materialize for decades.
The wise old owl suddenly opened his eyes and continued with a wry smile on his face:
I don’t know if there is a legal way to bring any politician to justice if they didn’t follow their election manifestos in letter and spirit. Naivety is one of your biggest weaknesses. Every time they promise prosperity, win elections, rule us, and get away with all sorts of crimes.
Bear: So, what do we do, wise guy? All bad news. No good news. Shame.
The wise old owl:
The only protection that you have is what they can leverage. Your thoughts will account for nothing if you don’t make tactical assessments. You are both brave and foolhardy. However, all is not lost. An amazing thing happened this time. The unbelievable number of votes cast this time – has served as a strong knock at the big door. Clearly, it has made Tarzan think. If only the elephants and rhinoceroses could avail this golden opportunity.
Najm us Saqib
The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistanw and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib
1960@msn.com