Kite flying ban violators being dealt with iron hand: CPO

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to vio­late the ban.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO had directed the police officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi district Po­lice had arrested more than 400 kite sellers, flyers and confiscated over 18,000 kites and string rolls from their possession during the crackdown launched on Thursday night and Friday. Police also recovered weapons, sound systems and other items from their posses­sion.

Rawalpindi District Police had also urged the citizens to ensure that their children do not violate the ban on kite flying imposed by the provincial government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

The spokesman said that on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpin­di Syed Khalid Hamdani, police were taking strict action and the ban violators were be­ing sent behind the bars.

The CPO had requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city, he added.

Special squads had been formed to net the violators while deputy superintendents of police and station house officers were also taking part in the operation. He said that the officers concerned had been directed to uti­lise all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers. The violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be al­lowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

The use of metal string for kite flying re­sults in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying, he said adding, a special awareness campaign is also being run to control the ban violation.

He said that the Inspector General of Po­lice, had issued orders to speed up crack­down against kite flying and aerial firing.

He said Rawalpindi district police had ad­opted a zero-tolerance policy against kite sellers, flyers, aerial firing and strict action was being taken against the violators.

The people had also been requested to re­port on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be im­mediately rounded up, he added.

More than 1600 police officials were de­ployed to thwart any plans for Basant on Thursday night and Friday.

Drone operators were being used to moni­tor kite-flying, he said.

The parents, teachers, scholars and civ­il society were also taken into confidence to play their role in preventing the celebration of Basant.

The Rawalpindi police had also launched an awareness campaign about the hazards of the risky sport with the help of religious scholars, who were asked to make announce­ments on their respective mosques sound systems about the demerits of kite-flying.

The police had finalized arrangements for live monitoring of all densely populated ar­eas, while all Station House Officers (SHOs) had been directed to ensure strict surveil­lance of kite sellers in their areas.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that no one would be allowed to violate the ban and strict action as per the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers.

Rawalpindi district police had rounded up more than 900 violators and recovered over 76,000 kites during this season and crack­down would continue without any discrim­ination, he added.