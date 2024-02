LAHORE - The Lahore police registered 425 cases over violation of the Kite Flying Act during the first two months of the current year. Ac­cording to a police spokesman, more than 9,000 kites and 3,800 spools of kite string were also recovered from the kite-flyers. The spokesman said that 98 cases were registered by the City Division police, 108 by Can­tonment, 40 by the Civil Lines, 43 by Sadar, 63 by Iqbal Town and 73 cases were registered by Model Town division police in this regard.