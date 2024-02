MUZAFFARGARH - A man died on Sun­day when a speeding car collided with a donkey cart after hitting near Chowk Qureshi. According to res­cue officials, 65-year-old Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Qasba Shah Jamal, was on his way to the donkey cart when he collided with a speeding car and died on the spot. The dead body was shifted to the nearby hospi­tal, the official said.