Punjab Chief Minister-elect Maryam Nawaz says she doesn't have revenge or political vendetta for anyone including her opponents.

She was delivering her maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly on Monday after being elected as the chief minister of the largest province.

Earlier, Maryam secured 220 votes to become leader of the house against Sunni Ittehad Council’s Rana Aftab Khan who didn’t participate in the election process as their lawmakers staged walkout from the house.