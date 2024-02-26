Monday, February 26, 2024
Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment

Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment
Agencies
8:52 PM | February 26, 2024
International

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle has completely and utterly ‘written off’ King Charles amid his cancer treatment, and Prince Harry’s rumored return to royal duties.
 
All of this has been referenced by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She touched on everything on LA Diaries programme on TalkTV.

There she started the chat off by admitting, “I suspect we will see a lot more of Meghan Markle in the future sans (without) Prince Harry.”

“She's written off Harry's family,” essentially, the expert added during the course of her chat with the outlet.

“She has no intention of keeping a low profile while the King and Catherine (Princess of Wales) navigate health scares.”

“I don't think she believes that this is her problem,” either Ms Schofield added before signing off.

