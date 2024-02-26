National polio vaccination drive set to reach over 45.8m children

ISLAMABAD - Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to protect all children from the dis­ability-causing polio virus, the Health Ministry the second na­tionwide polio vaccination cam­paign of the year on Sunday.

More than 45.8 million children under five years of age will be vac­cinated during this second cam­paign of 2024, which will be held across the country from February 26 to March 3 and in 33 districts of KP from March 2 to March 6.

Children will also be given vita­min A supplements to boost their immunity.

“Polio is a terrible disease that has no cure and can leave children paralyzed for life. Unfortunately, it continues to be a threat to our children as some people refuse to vaccinate children based on mis­conceptions and false informa­tion about the vaccine,” the Feder­al Secretary for Health, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, said after administer­ing polio drops to children.

Shallwani added that while the government remains strongly committed to ending polio in Pa­kistan and is making great prog­ress, as decision-makers, parents and caregivers also have a huge responsibility to ensure their chil­dren’s well-being.

In a special message directed to parents and caregivers, the health secretary emphasized, “Polio vac­cinators will be delivering this vital vaccine to your doorsteps next week. I implore you to rec­ognize the threat posed by the poliovirus to your children and ensure that you open your doors to facilitate their vaccination.”

This is the second consecutive nationwide campaign of the year after poliovirus was detected in sewage samples from 19 districts in January and in 126 sewage sam­ples in 2023.

The first campaign of 2024 was held from January 8 to January 14, during which over 43 million chil­dren were vaccinated.

On this occasion, the Nation­al Coordinator for Pakistan’s Po­lio Programme, Dr Shahzad Baig, said that the Pakistan Polio Pro­gramme has devised a compre­hensive mass vaccination and health services delivery plan for the year and will be working with a laser focus on reaching missed children, reducing refusals, and in­creasing community engagement to build trust and goodwill for po­lio eradication efforts.

“The wellbeing of all Pakistani children is our top priority, and we will continue to take all measures possible to ensure quality health­care delivery to end this disease in the country.

This is a critical campaign be­cause poliovirus was found in multiple environmental samples in January, which means children are persistently at risk from this disease,” said Dr Baig.

“Viruses do not discriminate; they will find vulnerable children and target them anywhere; there­fore, it is vital for parents to en­sure that their children are vacci­nated multiple times throughout the year to ensure that they re­main protected,” he said.

OVER 786,877 CHILDREN TO BE PROTECTED AGAINST POLIO IN RAWALPINDI

Week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in the district on Monday(Feburary 26) to cover more than 786,877 children un­der five years of age.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed told APP that 3,675 mobile teams,870 area incharg­es,245 Medical officers and 330 fixed centres would participate in the drive to complete the im­munisation task. He added that drops would also be adminis­tered at 163 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Dr Ejaz said that polio teams had been directed to ensure that data quality was up to the mark and no child was missed at the transit sites. The CEO said the drive was being launched against the back­drop of positive polio environ­mental samples in the district.