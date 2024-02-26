New govts formation signifies MPs’ resolve to address country’s challenges: Experts

PESHAWAR - Political and economic experts here Sunday said that the forma­tion process of political govern­ments in provinces has signified lawmakers’ unshakable commit­ment to take the country out of ex­isting challenges and address peo­ple’s problems at their doorsteps.

“After the February 8 gener­al election, the formation of new governments in provinces start­ed last week that was a good omen for democracy and people of the country,’” said Professor Dr AZ Hilali, former Chairman of, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said the Speakers and Dep­uty Speakers of Sindh and Pun­jab Assemblies were elected while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has summoned the KP Assembly session on February 28 for oath-taking of the newly elected members of the Provin­cial Assembly.

Under the constitution and law, he said that the process of forma­tion of new governments in feder­al and provinces would be com­pleted next week.

He said parliamentary democ­racy provides an inclusive mech­anism for the resolution of soci­oeconomic and political issues through evolving of a broad-based political reconciliation among all the relevant stakeholders to an­chor the ship of democracy to the safe shores.

“Democracy provides solutions to all the country’s problems. It is the best governance system prac­tising in the world through which socioeconomic and political con­flicts are being addressed through reconciliation and dialogue among all relevant political stakeholders mandated by the people,” Profes­sor Dr AH Hilali said.

In the democratic process, he said the doors of political dialogue among religious and political en­tities are always open aimed at to take decisions in the national in­terest and for people’s well-being.”

“Political government takes de­cisions in the country’s interest as it enjoys masses support and removes misunderstanding of opposition on election issues be­sides works on strengthening of democracy and take the country forward on internal and external fronts,” he said.

Professor Dr Hilali said that un­fortunately, our politicians did not learn lessons from our history and again started wrangling by closing the doors of political dialogue af­ter the general election despite the country’s difficult economic situation.

He said that a permanent politi­cal divide with no channel of com­munication and intolerance in so­ciety would further retards the political and economic develop­ment besides widening the eco­nomic gap between influential and underprivileged and that de­mocracy will suffer.

He said if the trend of politi­cal intolerance, accusations and blame games among politicians continued after the election, then it would be extremely difficult to bring political and economic sta­bility to the country.

He said the absence of political dialogue among politicians in the past led to the derailment of de­mocracy four times in Pakistan.

He said the government of Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to was dismissed after the 9 reli­gious and political parties under the platform of Pakistan Nation­al Alliance (PNA) launched an agi­tation movement, claiming rigging in 1977 elections.

Despite strong denial of the rigging allegations by PPP, he said PNA’s agitation movement sparked riots, and unrest and in­curred colossal economic losses to the country and subsequently democracy was packed up for the third time on July 5, 1977.

In the 90s, he said the absence of political dialogue had led to the premature dissolution of the elect­ed assemblies and the govern­ments of former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif twice each after being accused of riggings in elections by opponents and its negative outcome came be­fore us in the shape of martial law on October 12, 1999.

He suggested immediate initia­tion of political dialogue between the upcoming government and opposition on existing difficult economic, election results and political challenges inevitable for the country’s stability and devel­opment.

Ikhtair Wali, PMLN KP spokes­man said that his party strong­ly believed in political dialogue. He said the Charter of Democra­cy signed between former Prime Ministers, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a great example of political reconciliation that lat­er led to an adoption of the land­mark 18th constitutional amend­ment that returned all powers to the parliament, granted provincial autonomy to the federating units, identity to people of KP after re­naming NWFP and abolishment of the draconian 58 2 (B) article from the constitution.

He said PML-N did not believe in the political victimization of oppo­nents and wanted to take all politi­cal parties along in the Parliament.

PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister of Pun­jab keeping given their leadership qualities to take all the parties along and address the country’s challenges swiftly.

Accusing PTI of creating politi­cal division in society and harm­ing the country’s economy, he said PTI’s announcement to write a let­ter to the IMF was an attempt to ruin the national economy and keep people backward.

Professor Dr Hilali hoped that the political temperature would decrease after the formation of Government in the centres and provinces, advising political lead­ers to avoid personal attacks, char­acter assassination, blame games and dragging state institutions into politics rather than focus on people’s welfare programs in their respective mandated provinces. He said personal attacks and drag­ging state institutions into politics would develop political polarisa­tion in society besides creating ha­tred among rival political forces.

He said if Bangladeshi lead­ers Hasina Wajid and Khalida Zia could sit across the table for the sake of their countrymen, then why did the government and op­position parties in Pakistan can’t sit together to hold a grand dia­logue on the socioeconomic and economic issue.

They expressed the hope that the new government and oppo­sition parties would sit together for a grand political reconciliation to swiftly address the country’s problems.