New Islamia High School holds Sports Gala

PESHAWAR - The month-long Sports Gala organized by New Is­lamia High School and College Pe­shawar ended on Sunday with a co­lourful ceremony in which a large number of. School and college stu­dents showed their extraordinary sports skills in different games.

More than 450 children partici­pated in six different games includ­ing cricket, badminton, basketball, and volleyball. SP City Muhammad Tayyab was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. On this occasion, New Islamia School and College CEO Iftikhar Liaquat Ali, Adminis­trator Muhammad Amjad Academ­ic In-charge Waheed, teachers and other guests were also present.

In the volleyball event Warrior Red clichéd the trophy, followed by the Ti­ger team. The score of the final match was 25-19, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-21. In basketball, the Defender team claimed the title after defeating Black Wolf, the score was 44-41 in the final match played at a fast tempo.

In other competitions, the chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes to the teams that got first and second position respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremo­ny, SP City Muhammad Tayyab ap­preciated the students and manage­ment of the Islamia High School and College for holding a Sports Gala in which more than 450 students of various classes actively participated.

He also appreciated Iftikhar Li­aquat Ali, the CEO of the Islamia School and College for giving oppor­tunities to the students to excel in their hidden talent through different games. He said sports can play a key role in keeping the mind and body fresh. He said sports are now an es­sential part of academics. He urged the school management to hold dif­ferent sports activities on a regular basis so as to provide opportunities for the students and participate in healthy sports activities.

While congratulating all the or­ganizers, he said that all the credit for the successful sports gala goes to the teachers, employees and stu­dents whose hard work day and night made the successful organiza­tion of the sports gala possible.

In his speech, CEO Iftikhar Liaqat Ali said that defeat and victory are part of the game, the better the team plays, the winning becomes its des­tiny, and there is a need to promote the trend of sports among the youth.

He added that along with the pro­motion of education, co-curricular activities should also be given im­portance so that youngsters should learn ways to socialize. He said that sports and positive recreational ac­tivities teach discipline, healthy competition, movement and disci­pline in children. It will prove to be equally beneficial in their practical life, he added.