New population policy draft complete: PPWD secy

LAHORE - Punjab Population Welfare Depart­ment Secretary Salman Ejaz has announced the com­pletion of a draft for a new population policy, soon to be presented for cabinet approval.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he high­lighted the policy’s transformative approach to fami­ly planning services and counselling, aiming to bring these vital services directly to the public. Through communication channels, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about family planning and its benefits.

The planning welfare secretary stressed that the prospective Population Policy 2024-29 envisions a society characterized by prosperity, health, and edu­cation. Recognizing fundamental rights to reproduc­tive health, sufficient nutrition, and an elevated qual­ity of life for all citizens, the policy targets a reduction in population growth rates, emphasizing coordina­tion with stakeholders, including religious leaders and community engagement.

The Population Welfare Department in Pun­jab, renowned for its reproductive health services, is dedicated to extending its accessible model be­yond provincial borders. Leveraging transportation, awareness campaigns, and education, the depart­ment aims for comprehensive coverage. The Punjab Population Policy 2024-29 aims to nurture a socie­ty that is prosperous, healthy, and educated, focusing on planning and enhancing upbringing facilities for every family.

During the meeting, Population Welfare Direc­tor General Saman Rai underscored the commit­ment to provide access and choices for improved reproductive health, ensuring services reach ur­ban areas. The provincial government incorporates the well-being of small families and health servic­es provision into its policy framework. The World Bank has initiated a significant family planning pro­ject in Punjab, focusing on reducing contraceptive drug use and population growth, offering free ac­cess to standardized services.

The World Bank program aims to empower youth platforms through voucher schemes, social market­ing, engaging men and community leaders, and ex­panding services in family planning projects. The in­itiative seeks to strengthen collaborations for more effective family planning service delivery.