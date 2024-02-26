New Punjab CM orders steps to curb inflation, profiteering

Shortly after assuming office as the Punjab chief minister, Maryam Nawaz has initiated sustainable measures for price control and called for the formulation of a detailed plan to address inflation.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the CM stated that controlling inflation was a top priority and underscored the need for establishing a stable system to eliminate profiteering.

Maryam issued instructions for the monitoring of the demand and supply system, noting that temporary measures were insufficient due to the lack of a permanent legal mechanism for price control.

She also directed the establishment of a dedicated department for price control within five days.

Furthermore, the chief minister stressed the importance of regulating the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other essential items, while advocating for strict penalties against profiteers.

The meeting was attended by PML-N leaders Pervez Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, the Punjab chief secretary, Punjab Police chief and others.