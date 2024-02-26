No political party contacted JUI-F in KP: Jalil Jantional

PESHAWAR - The Spokesman for Jami­at Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Abdul Jalil Jan on Sunday said that no polit­ical party contacted their party in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that on February 27, during a provincial consultative meeting in Peshawar, the party’s leaders will for­mulate a future action plan.

The gathering will in­clude members from national and provincial assemblies, as well as former candidates.

Jalil Jan added that Pat­ys’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will address the meeting, discussing na­tional issues, elections, and the current political situation.

The agenda will also cover the participation of JUIF in provincial as­sembly sessions.

Abdul Jalil Jan clarified that there has been no communication between JUIF and other parties.