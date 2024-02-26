Nullah Leh Bridge to be completed before 23rd March 2024

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has successfully managed to re­move bottleneck on GT Road at the garrison city as an under con­struction bridge on Nullah Leh is expected to be inaugurated on 23rd March 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that initially the construction work on a bridge over Soan Riv­er was started in 2017 by M/s AKC private limited and it was sched­uled to be finished by Jan 20, 2022 but the performance of the con­tractor remained very poor on the project and it could hardly pro­ceed over the project.

Resultantly, the contract of the previous contractor was terminat­ed in April 2022 and its securities have been forfeited on the inter­vention of the high ups of the gar­rison city, who was unhappy with the slow pace of work on site.

Later, the road authority in Au­gust 2022 gave a contract to com­plete balance and additional work on the conversion of 2 lane Nul­lah Leh and Sawan Bridges into 4 lanes to the Frontier Works Orga­nization (FWO).

The said work was awarded to FWO under section 42/F of the Public Procurement Regulato­ry Authority Rules according to which the competition was con­ducted only between the public sector organizations.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) and FWO submitted their bids and later was declared as the lowest bidder by an evaluation committee.

The said project was awarded at the cost of 1.8 billion however due to some additional work carried out on site its cost was increased and it would be completed in over two billion rupees.

Meanwhile, the road authority has also awarded a separate con­tract for the uplifting, widening and improvement of GT Road from Rawat to Lalazar in Rawalpindi.

Under this project, the exist­ing road is being converted into 4 lanes where it is 2 lanes at pres­ent in addition to the provision of proper service roads.

The said project is awarded to NLC at the cost of around 1.7 bil­lion under section 42-F of the PPRA rules as well.

Furthermore, to avoid traf­fic congestion on Defense Chowk right in front of the DHA phase I gate, the remodeling and widening is also being carried out by NLC at the cost of Rs.700 million.

Under this project protected U-turns each in front of Royal Pal­ace Hotel and in front of a high rise building Minara are being con­structed while a joint check post is also being constructed near Mor­gah moor.

However, the widening and Im­provement of the G.T road from Lalazar to T-Chowk project and re­modelling of Defence Chowk are yet to be completed as their new completion deadlines are 30th of June and 30th of September re­spectively.