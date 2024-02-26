NUST announces article writing competition on `Women in Climate Action’

ISLAMABAD - The Na­tional University of Science and Technology (NUST) has called on all voices of Paki­stan to become part of its ef­forts to amplify the impor­tance of Women in Climate Action by participating in an ‘Article Writing Competition’.

According to an official of NUST, the article writing competition, being arranged in collaboration with the Gen­der Intersectionality and Cli­mate Change (GICC), is aimed at stimulating thoughtful dis­course on the intersectional­ity of gender and climate re­silience.

The last date for submission of the articles is February 29. The details of the event can be accessed through the web­site: gicc.nust.edu.pk.

The article writing compe­tition is part of the “Women in Climate Action - Celebrat­ing Resilience” event being arranged by the NUST and GIZ Pakistan on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Islamabad.

This empowering event aims to recognize and applaud the significant contributions of women in climate action, emphasizing their leadership, innovation, and impact on creating sustainable and cli­mate-resilient communities.

The researchers, climate heroes, academia, and indi­viduals from the develop­ment sector have been called to participate in the event fea­turing panel discussions, suc­cess stories, stalls showcas­ing women-led initiatives and art and photo exhibitions.

About the other activities under this mega event, the official informed that an in­sightful panel discussion, successful storytelling ses­sion, art and photo exhibi­tion and project and prod­uct exhibits will also be part of the event.