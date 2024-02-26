Operation in Riverine area reduced kidnapping cases, claims CM

KARACHI - The outgoing Sindh Chief Minister, Justice Maqbool Baqar, has announced that during his tenure, street crime in Karachi has decreased by 4.19 per­cent. He also reported that operations in the riverine area had been success­ful in reducing the number of kidnap­ping-for-ransom incidents from 21 to 10 per month. In a statement issued from CM House, the CM said that he took over in mid-August 2023 and during his over six-month tenure he worked hard and made some tangible improvements. Justice Baqar said that Revamping 15 Madadgar, initiating the Sindh Safe City Project after en­suring that its cost was substantially rationalised, and addressing issues af­flicting investigations have all contrib­uted to this improvement. Nonethe­less, we are conscious of the fact that crime would continue to rear its head if policing is not supplemented by bet­ter governance and more egalitarian policies. While acting against major suppliers of narcotics, for instance, the caretaker CM contemporaneously in­creased funding to rehabilitate those who struggle with narcotics addiction.

The interim CM said that he was sad­dened to see the impact of floods on our educational landscape. Therefore, he strived to secure $275 million for the funding of 1,600 schools damaged by the floods. Observing that teacher absenteeism was prevalent through­out schools in Sindh, therefore, he initiated the installation of bio-metric machines for attendance in public schools. Science and computer labs at such schools were also reactivated. Conscious of the gaps between public and private schools, Justice Baqar di­rected private schools to grant finan­cial aid and grants to at least 10 percent of their student body. Such assistance would allow deserving students access to quality education notwithstanding their financial status. Another issue which afflicted education in public schools was the paucity of books in public schools. Upon intervention, the interim CM realized the Sindh Text­book Board’s dire straits. Therefore, he addressed the Sindh Textbook Board’s precarious financial state.

As regards healthcare, the CM in­spected hospitals and healthcare fa­cilities, examining the state of their emergency, laboratories, ambulances, kitchens, restrooms, and the avail­ability of doctors and paramedics. Interacting with patients at the health facilities drew his attention to issues as regards the supply of medicines. Cognizant of the possibility of pilfer­age in pharmacies associated with government hospitals. Justice Baqar directed the procurement of dedicat­ed software for stockkeeping.

Moreover, directions were also passed to vacate private pharmacies within public hospitals. The caretaker government may not have the time, space or mandate to undertake any major infrastructure rehabilitation. However, the Caretaker Chief Minister made an effort to expedite the Shahrah-e-Faisal Development Project, remove illegal hydrants, and regulate the sup­ply of water through tankers. KWSC has begun placing QR codes on water tankers to prevent unauthorized tank­ers. Furthermore, efforts were made to rehabilitate the 6,000 people affected by the Gujjar and Orangi Town nullahs. A plan to redesign and uplift various federal quarters, including Martin and Clayton Quarters, was also devised to equip them with modern amenities and give proprietary rights to their inhabitants. The government has also dedicated a water line to DHA City and SITE, revived a RO Plant at Manora, con­ducted a fire safety audit of buildings in the city to prevent loss of lives in fire-related incidents, procured additional snorkels, rehabilitated infrastructure including roads, parks, walkways, and lights, developed cultural and heritage sites such as Chaukandi (from which encroachments were removed), and taken steps towards its restoration and beautification to ensure its enlistment as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.