Pak Army taking wide-range of initiatives in KP under ‘Education for all campaign’

Pakistan Army has been taking a wide-range of initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under “Education for all campaign”.

Important steps are being taken in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Dir and Chitral so that education is easily available to boys and girls in these areas.

Construction of classrooms for launch of KG classes for boys and girls in Mohmand has been completed.

Special lectures have also organized for female students regarding the importance of education in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber.

Stationery, copies and books are being provided to needy students in Swat.