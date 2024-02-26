Pak exports have great potential in Kyrgyzstan: KTH chief

LAHORE - Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chair­man Meher Kashif Younis said on Sun­day that exporting pharmaceuticals, ag­ricultural products, dry fruit and leather goods to Kyrgyzstan offers a promising opportunity for economic growth and international trade relations.

Talking to a delegation of exporters and Importers led by Faran Shahid here, he said Pakistan exported pharmaceu­tical, agricultural, dry fruit and leather products of $15.95 million during the first ten months of 2023 which is not up to existing potential. Meher added that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turn­over increased by 29.9 percent ($15.7 billion) compared to the previous year. Kyrgyz exports reached up to $3.3 bil­lion, a 46.8 percent increase, compared to 2022, while the imports grew by 26 percent to $12.4 billion.

The KTH chairman said that China was Kyrgyzstan’s top trading partner in 2023, accounting for 34.7 percent of Kyrgyz­stan’s foreign trade but Pakistan’s share is negligible. He mentioned that trade with the member states of Eurasian Eco­nomic Union accounted for 27.8 percent of the country’s total trade volume. He said Kyrgyzstan, located in Central Asia, is a country with a developing economy and a growing demand for various goods and commodities. Pharmaceuticals con­stitute a vital component of any nation’s healthcare system, and Kyrgyzstan is no exception. Exporting pharmaceutical products to Kyrgyzstan can contribute to improving access to essential medica­tions, enhancing healthcare infrastruc­ture, and ultimately, fostering better public health outcomes.

He said pharmaceutical companies can tap into Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare market and establish long-term partnerships with local distributors and healthcare institutions. He said Ulanbek Totuiaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, is playing key role in promoting and strengthening the bilateral trade, be­sides patronising the Kyrgyzstan Trade Houses in Pakistan. Meher Kashif Younis said that exporting agricultural products, dry fruits, and leather goods to Kyrgyz­stan holds immense potential for eco­nomic and local industrial growth, and strengthen bilateral trade relations be­tween exporting countries and Kyrgyz­stan. By identifying market opportuni­ties, navigating regulatory requirements, and establishing strategic partnerships, exporters can capitalize on Kyrgyzstan’s evolving consumer preferences and con­tribute to the country’s socio-economic development, he concluded.