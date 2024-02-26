Pak Navy's successful firepower show in Sea Spark 2024 exercise

The Pakistan Navy on Monday showed power at the end of the Sea Spark 2024 in the northern Arabian Sea.

According to the ISPR, Pak Navy commander Muhammad Faisal Abbasi observed the firepower display.

The Navy fired missiles targeting aims from water surface into air. According to the ISPR, the commander expressed his satisfaction with the naval exercise and its operational preparedness.



On the occasion, Commander Abbasi said the Pakistan Navy was prepared to defend the geographical boundaries of the country.