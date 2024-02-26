Monday, February 26, 2024
Pakistan future associated with educated youth: Governor KP

February 26, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa high­lighted the crucial role of ed­ucation in shaping Pakistan’s future during his address to a 70-member student del­egation. He underscored that providing quality edu­cation is a primary duty of both federal and provincial governments. Governor Ali expressed a strong desire to ensure that no child faces educational deprivation due to adverse conditions. He en­couraged both male and fe­male students to invest their time in studies, reading, and utilizing social media and the internet for educational purposes. Addressing con­cerns raised by the student delegation regarding issues such as fees and scholar­ships, Governor Ali assured them that he would person­ally engage with the heads of educational institutions, including vice-chancellors, to address these matters. He emphasized the impor­tance of providing free edu­cation for disabled children, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation.

Governor Ali commended the students as valuable as­sets and stressed the need to protect and channel their energies positively for so­cial development. He ac­knowledged the challenges and expectations faced by today’s youth in the realm of modern education and reassured them of the gov­ernment’s commitment to investing in education.

Expressing gratitude to the students for their visit, Governor Ali highlighted that he is the first governor actively engaging with vari­ous sectors and promptly addressing their concerns. He concluded by urging the youth to excel not only in their education but also in contributing to the develop­ment of their families, re­gions, and the nation.

