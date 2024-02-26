Pakistan future linked with educated youth: Governor

PESHAWAR - Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa highlighted the crucial role of education in shaping Pa­kistan’s future during his address to a 70-member student delega­tion. He underscored that provid­ing quality education is a primary duty of both federal and provincial governments.

Governor Ali expressed a strong desire to ensure that no child fac­es educational deprivation due to adverse conditions. He encouraged both male and female students to invest their time in studies, reading, and utilizing social media and the internet for educational purposes.

Addressing concerns raised by the student delegation regarding issues such as fees and scholar­ships, Governor Ali assured them that he would personally engage with the heads of educational in­stitutions, including vice-chancel­lors, to address these matters. He emphasized the importance of pro­viding free education for disabled children, enabling them to contrib­ute meaningfully to the nation.

Governor commended the stu­dents as valuable assets and stressed the need to protect and channel their energies positively for social devel­opment. He acknowledged the chal­lenges and expectations faced by to­day’s youth in the realm of modern education and reassured them of the government’s commitment to in­vesting in education.

Expressing gratitude to the stu­dents for their visit, Governor Ali highlighted that he is the first gov­ernor actively engaging with vari­ous sectors and promptly address­ing their concerns. He concluded by urging the youth to excel not only in their education but also in contrib­uting to the development of their families, regions, and the nation.