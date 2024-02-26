Pakistan Methane Leaks

Pakistanis are now facing daily stoppage of natural gas to homes and factories, while new Sui gas connections have been banned for many years. The Government claims that there are no gas resources available and has resorted to importing RLNG from Qatar.
The Government’s claim is believable until we see the NASA Methane gas observation Satellite report where Pakistan is named as one of the top Methane producers in the World. According to this report, Pakistan has many Methane gas leakages from the ground. Similarly, a US Aid survey in 2010 found that Pakistan had the World’s 7th highest gas reserves.
But if Pakistan does have the resources, why are we not using them? It’s because the resource is stuck underground and has to be drilled and piped. Most of the areas of Pakistan have already been allotted to OGDCL and PPL, two Government-owned oil and gas companies. However, Pakistan only has 8 drilling rigs operational, which is not enough to find gas quickly enough.
Many International oil and gas companies are willing to bring their rigs to Pakistan on partnership or lease, while also providing training to local youth. Each new rig operating in Pakistan will provide many skilled and unskilled jobs, while its operation will increase Pakistan’s chance of finding new sources of oil and gas.
While the Oil and Gas sector is looked after by a specialized Ministry and other specialized Government organizations, for some reason, these highly paid officials are not interested in increasing oil and gas activities in Pakistan.
Therefore, I request the media that each time the government makes a new announcement about a new memorandum of understanding signed in the oil and gas sector, the media should ask them how they will increase oil and gas exploration and production activities in Pakistan. This will push the Government and these organizations to increase oil drilling rigs, and we Pakistanis will be able to enjoy natural gas in our homes 24/7.
SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,
Peshawar.