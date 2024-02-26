Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“To provide meaningful architecture is not to parody history, but to articulate it.” –Daniel Libeskind

Past in Perspective
February 26, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Pantheon, an architectural marvel in the heart of Rome, stands as a testament to an­cient Roman ingenuity and engineering prowess. Built by Emperor Hadrian around 126 AD, this iconic structure served as a temple dedicated to all Roman gods. Its magnificent dome, a feat of ar­chitectural innovation, remains the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. The interior, adorned with intricate marble and breathtaking coffered ceiling, exudes grandeur and elegance. Despite cen­turies of wear and tear, the Pantheon endures as a symbol of Roman achievement, attracting visitors from around the globe who marvel at its timeless beauty and historical significance.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024