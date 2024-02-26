The Pantheon, an architectural marvel in the heart of Rome, stands as a testament to an­cient Roman ingenuity and engineering prowess. Built by Emperor Hadrian around 126 AD, this iconic structure served as a temple dedicated to all Roman gods. Its magnificent dome, a feat of ar­chitectural innovation, remains the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. The interior, adorned with intricate marble and breathtaking coffered ceiling, exudes grandeur and elegance. Despite cen­turies of wear and tear, the Pantheon endures as a symbol of Roman achievement, attracting visitors from around the globe who marvel at its timeless beauty and historical significance.