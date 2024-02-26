PFC board for industry status to furniture sector

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)’s Board of Directors (PFC-BoD) has demanded the government to grant fur­niture sector the status of an industry in order to increase country’s overall exports. Chairing the board meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Mian Ka­shif Ashfaq said the furniture sector in Pakistan was a vital component of its economy, employing millions and show­casing the craftsmanship and skill of its people. However, it had long been overlooked and undervalued, he said, adding that granting industry status to the furniture sector was crucial for several reasons as it provide access to vari­ous incentives, subsidies, and support mechanisms tailored for industrial sectors, thus fostering growth and innova­tion within the furniture in­dustry. He said that it would enhance the sector’s credibil­ity and attract much-needed investment, both domestic and foreign, leading to mod­ernisation and expansion. “It will facilitate easier access to finance and credit facilities, enabling furniture manufac­turers to upgrade technology and improve productivity,” he added. Mian Kashif Ash­faq said that industry status would bolster exports by enhancing competitiveness in the global market. With proper recognition and sup­port, he remarked, Pakistani furniture can establish itself as a sought-after commod­ity worldwide, contributing significantly to the country’s export revenue and economic prosperity, he added.