PML-N to play strong opposition role in KP Assembly: Muqam

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to play a strong role of the opposition in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N Engineer Amir Muqam told media here Sunday after chairing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) KP Parliamentary Par­ty Meeting.

Engineer Amir Muqam congrat­ulated all the elected members of the assembly on behalf of the par­ty leadership.

The meeting was attended by all the newly elected nine provincial assembly members of PML-N.