PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy

LAHORE - PML-N Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad lam­basted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s economic sta­bility by corresponding with the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF). Addressing an Ulema Convention on Sunday, Amjad asserted that the PTI’s purported agenda is to dismantle the national economy, citing the recent letter to the IMF as evidence. He criticized the PTI for burdening the country with loans and then shifting the responsibility of repayment onto future generations. Highlighting the PML-N’s track record, Amjad claimed that his party has historically navigated the nation out of crises towards progress. He emphasized the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in safeguarding Pakistan’s ideological boundaries and promoting social consciousness.