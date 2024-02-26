Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  PML-N Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad lam­basted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s economic sta­bility by corresponding with the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF). Addressing an Ulema Convention on Sunday, Amjad asserted that the PTI’s purported agenda is to dismantle the national economy, citing the recent letter to the IMF as evidence. He criticized the PTI for burdening the country with loans and then shifting the responsibility of repayment onto future generations. Highlighting the PML-N’s track record, Amjad claimed that his party has historically navigated the nation out of crises towards progress. He emphasized the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in safeguarding Pakistan’s ideological boundaries and promoting social consciousness.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024