PPP’s Owais Shah takes oath as SA Speaker

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party candi­date Syed Owais Qadir Shah took oath as 12th Speaker of Sindh Assembly, on Sunday.

The polling was held at as­sembly session with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. Out of one hundred and forty-seven, Syed Owais Qadir Shah secured one hundred and elev­en votes while MQM nominated candidate Sofia Shah secured thirty-six votes in the polling.

In the polling for the deputy speaker in Sindh Assembly today, PPP- nominated candidate Anthony Naveed has been declared successful who secured 111 votes, while his opposing candidate of MQM-Pakistan secured 36 votes.

Later, addressing the session as Speak­er, Owais Shah said it was his honour to be elected as the speaker of the Assembly that has a grand history.

He expressed his gratitude to the par­ty leaders for reposing trust in him. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Sindh and the people of his constituency for electing and trusting him to represent them in the Assembly.

Nominated candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed, were elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the Sindh Assembly here on Sunday.

The Provincial Assembly held a vote on the slots by secret ballot and declared PPPP’s candidates as returned. A total of 147 votes were cast for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots, each by separate se­cret balloting.

Later, outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the new­ly elected Speaker, and the Speaker admin­istered the oath to Deputy Speaker Antho­ny Naveed.

Speaker Syed Awais Shah was elected from Sukkur (PS-23) in the general elec­tions of 2024. He is a landlord and business­man. Shah will remain Sindh Minister for Transport in 2022. He has a BE in Civil Tech­nology from Mehran University Jamshoro.

Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed is the PPPP’s returned candidate for the minority seat and belongs to Karachi. He remained Special Assistant to CM Sindh in 2016–17 and Naib Nazim UC-1 Jamshed Town Kara­chi during 2005–10.