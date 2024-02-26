PR finalises plan to procure 230 passengers coaches

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is finalizing a plan to procure 230 passenger coaches and 820 High Capac­ity Wagons under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) aiming help to improve the speed of the trains and ensure adherence to fixed timings. “Out of the total, around 46 Completely-Built-Up (CBU) passenger coaches have been pro­cured up till now while the remaining 184 would be manufactured in the country and the coaches would be able to travel at the speed of 160km/h,” said an official in the Ministry of Railways.

He said Pakistan Railways is putting maximum efforts to complete rehabilitation and reconstruc­tion work on the railway track along with improv­ing the speed of the locomotives to carry passen­gers to their respective destinations on time.

The infrastructure, including the track and sig­naling system from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I (ML-I), and doubling of track from Lahore to Peshawar (462.20 Km) was also being re­vamped, he added.