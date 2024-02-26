President Alvi refuses to call NA session, PML-N, PPP react

Arif Alvi argues he wants reserved seats allocation before summoning NA session n Dar says Alvi unlawfully creating hurdle in disposing of summary n NA Speaker can summon session on February 29 if president doesn’t sign summary: PML-N.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - President Arif Alvi has refused to sign the summary sent to him by Parliamentary Affairs Division for convening the National Assembly session on February 29, 2024.
According to sources, president Alvi in his comment on the summary made it clear that he cannot sign the summary for national assembly session until the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes the allocation of reserved seats for the winning political parties in the National Assembly.
The president has taken the stance that the lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly will remain incomplete without reserved seats to be announced by ECP. While the ECP has allocated reserved seats to various political parties, it is yet to announce the reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which mainly consist of independent winners in the National Assembly supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
On the other side ECP has made it clear that the issue of reserved seats for the SIC is currently review of the commission. The summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to the president four days ago has not yet been signed for convening the inaugural session of the National Assembly.
Source told The Nation that Dr Alvi had neither accepted nor rejected the summary so far; only a verbal position has been presented to caretaker government on the matter. When asked to comment senior constitutional expert Hafiz Ahson Ahmed Khokhar said under Article 91 of the Constitution, if the president does not sign the summary for convening a session, the Speaker of the National Assembly is mandated to convene a session on the 21st day following the elections.
However Mr Khokhar made it clear that by holding or refusing to sign the summary tantamount to the violation of the Constitution. In such situation Speaker of the national assembly in accordance with the rules of the assembly, can convene the session on February 29, 2024.
In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar Sunday said that the National Assembly Speaker could summon the session on February 29 if the president did not do so under the Constitution. “President Alvi’s unlawful hurdle in disposing of the summary reg summoning of the National Assembly for election of new Speaker and Dy Speaker as a result of General Elections 2024,” Dar tweeted late Sunday.
“We anticipated the first session of the National Assembly to take place on Feb 27,” Dar maintained. “The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs submitted the session summary on February 17, but it awaits the President’s signature,” he added. Dar emphasized that if President Arif Alvi fails to sign the summary, the NA session will automatically convene on Feb 29.
Responding to a reporter’s query regarding the scenario if the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fails to convene the provincial assembly session, Dar asserted that the same outcome would occur if either the President or the Governor neglects to summon the assembly session.
Also, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Atta Ullah Tarar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always tried to derail democracy. Addressing a press conference at PML-N’s Secretariat here, he alleged that President Dr Arif Alvi was delaying the convening of the National Assembly session.
He said that as per the Constitution, the National Assembly session has to be convened on the 21st day after the general elections and added that if it was not convened, the speaker could himself convene it. Atta Ullah Tarar said after the notification of the elected members there was no justification for delaying the convening of the session. He said that people have rejected the politics of hypocrisy.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, voiced concern over the utilisation of the president’s office for personal vendettas and opposition agendas.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and stated that the presidency is once again being used for undemocratic actions. He highlighted the constitutional obligation, as per Article 91, the president is bound to convene a session of the National Assembly within the prescribed time frame on the advice of the Prime Minister. Gillani expressed dismay over the continuation of President Alvi’s tenure beyond its expiry, suggesting a bias towards alternate agendas. He urged for the preservation of the presidency’s sanctity, condemning any indication of bias in Arif Alvi’s recent statements.