Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prince Harry thinks it's ‘mature' of him to forgive ‘terrible wrongs' by royals

Prince Harry thinks it's ‘mature' of him to forgive ‘terrible wrongs' by royals
Agencies
8:50 PM | February 26, 2024
International

Prince Harry isn’t ready to own his “part in the family bust-up" as he reportedly offered to return to royal duties temporarily.

Despite his offer being turned down by the palace, experts believe Harry thinks the Firm should be grateful that he’s ready to forgive them.

 
Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive. He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up."

"This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered," he added to The Mirror.

Quinn even weighed in on how Harry, the Duke of Sussex, isn’t ok if the media doesn’t pay him attention.

Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment

Read more: Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle

He said, "[The] trouble with being Harry is that for all his complaints about the media he feels lost when the media ignore him", adding, "being the focus of world attention may be a pain but being ignored is worse. Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves."
 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024