PTI-supported nine members take oath in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI - Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) PTI-supported nine members and a Jamaat-e-Islami member took oath in Sindh Assembly on Sun­day. Murad Ali Shah wel­comed the members who take oath today and said, “We hope we all will play a role for betterment of the province”.

People’s Party’s candi­date for Speaker’s office, Ovais Qadir Shah also held a meeting with the PTI’s independent members and welcomed them in the house. “Hopefully you will sit in a better envi­ronment in the house,” he added. Sindh Assembly has been in session to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speak­er of the house today.

The People’s Party has nominated Ovais Qadir Shah as its candidate for Speaker and Naveed An­thony as Deputy Speaker for Sindh Assembly. The MQM-Pakistan has nomi­nated Advocate Sofia Shah and Advocate Rashid Khan as the party’s candidates for speaker and deputy speaker’s offices of the provincial assembly re­spectively.

The members will elect the speaker and deputy speaker with secret ballot. The election for Sindh’s chief minister will be held tomorrow. Murad Ali Shah has been People’s Party’s candidate for the CM office. Sindh Assembly Secretariat has announced that the can­didates for chief minister could submit their nomina­tion papers from 1:00pm to 3:00pm today. The scrutiny of candidates will be com­pleted by 6:00pm and final list of the candidates will be displayed at 7:00pm this evening.