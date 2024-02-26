Punjab all set to roll out second NIDs of 2024 from today

Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in drive to immunize 22.50m children under the age of five against polio | Campaign will continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

LAHORE - With an objective to prevent polio vi­rus transmission in major cities, Punjab is all set to hold the second National Im­munization Days (NIDs) of 2024 from today (Monday) all over the province.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the cam­paign will last five days.

Over 200,000 polio workers and su­pervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 22.50 million children un­der the age of five against polio. This in­cludes: 16605 area in-charges, 3991 un­ion council medical officers, over 84884 mobile polio team members, 4884 fixed team members and over 2664 transit team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed experts from all ar­eas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. “Mul­tiple doses of polio drops offer the best protection against the virus. Therefore, every single child needs to be vaccinated to achieve population immunity and pre­vent virus circulation in the national im­munization drive”, reiterated the Emer­gency Operations Centre Coordinator and head of the polio program in Pun­jab Khizer Afzaal in a statement issued on Sunday. The coordinator urged par­ents to welcome polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps and highlighted the need to reassure lo­cal communities that immunization was the safest and most effective means of safeguarding children against this vi­rus. Amid countrywide polio virus circu­lation, Punjab has not reported any po­lio case since October 2020. However, three environmental samples, one each from Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan, have tested positive this year so far. De­spite the positive samples, overall posi­tivity ratio continues to decline on year-to-year basis, said the EOC coordinator.

“In 2023, positivity rate of polio envi­ronmental samples stood at 3 per cent which is one per cent lower as com­pared 2022 when positivity ratio stood at 4 per cent. After successful imple­mentation of quality polio campaigns, virus from all environmental sites was turned negative. With the February NIDs, programme will ensure that all samples are turned negative again, and children are protected against the po­lio virus”, underlined the EOC coordi­nator. The Punjab EOC head called the movement of population between core reservoir and Punjab as one of the ma­jor causes of virus importation in Pun­jab. Therefore, he said, Punjab was tak­ing concrete steps to improve coverage of high-risk mobile population at transit points. “Parents transiting through the transit vaccination points, which will be functional during the campaign, need to immunize their children to prevent virus reinfection, urged Mr Afzaal. The Punjab EOC coordinator also acknowl­edged the hard work of polio workers, saying their determination was critical in protecting every child from polio.