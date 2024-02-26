Punjab, Sindh assemblies elect Chief Ministers today

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to face SIC’s Rana Aftab n PPP’s Murad Ali Shah, MQM-P’s Ali Khursheedi will contest election for Sindh CM n Speakers declare nomination papers of contesting candidates correct.
LAHORE/KARACHI - The new Chief Ministers of the Punjab and the Sindh provinces will be elected today. The session of the Punjab Assembly will be held in Lahore today at 11:00am.
Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Maryam Nawaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister were submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Sunday while the nomination papers of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan were also submitted.
Punjab Assembly Secretary Chaudhary Amir Habib received the nomination papers of both candidates. After completion of the scrutiny process of the nomination papers, the PA Secretary declared the papers of both the candidates correct and later Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced the names of Maryam Nawaz and Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as candidates for the Punjab CM slot.
Similarly, the Sindh Assembly will elect its Leader of the House on Monday (today), for which Syed Murad Ali Shah of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPPP) and Ali Khursheedi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will be the contesting candidates. Sindh Assembly has been in session since February 24, and on the first day, 147 members out of 168 took the oath as MPAs. As per schedule, the election for Speaker and Deputy Speaker was held on Sunday (February 25). Sayed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed of the Pakistan People’s Party were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, by securing 111 votes each. MQM-PS candidates Sofia Shah and Rashid Khan secured only 36 votes each, while nine members of the Suni Itehad Council and one of the Jamaat-e-Islami did not take part in the voting process. As many as 158 members of the provincial assembly were present in the PA session on Sunday. Of them, 147 took part in voting for the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House, while 10 members abstained. Outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the session and conducted the Speaker’s election as per the Rules of the Business of the Sindh Assembly. After taking the oath as Speaker, Sayed Awais Qadir Shah took over charge of the House and chaired the session. The newly elected Speaker conducted a session and supervised the process of electing the Deputy Speaker. As per the schedule of the Assembly Secretariat, the nomination papers have been submitted by interested candidates, and after scrutiny, a list of contrasting candidates will be issued by the Assembly Secretary later in the evening. The election of the Leader of the House (Chief Minister) will be held in the Sindh Assembly on Monday at about 11 am.