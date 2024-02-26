Rashid Malik sets sights on ITF Masters title win in Dubai

LAHORE - Pakistan’s premier senior tennis player, Rashid Ma­lik, is gearing up for the challenge at the upcoming ITF Masters Tournament MT200 in Dubai, taking place from February 26 to March 4.

In an exclusive inter­view with The Nation, Malik, honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to tennis, expressed his determi­nation and preparation for the tournament. “The training has been rigor­ous, and my focus is laser-sharp on clinching the title. Joining me on this tour are notable figures including Maj Saeed, Dr. Shahzad Saleem, Mobin Malik, Faisal Anwar, Ha­roon, and Sheheryar Sala­mat,” he said.

Malik, who has consis­tently represented Paki­stan on the international stage, highlighted the fi­nancial sacrifices involved in pursuing his passion for tennis. “Competing at this level involves signifi­cant personal investment. My aim is not just per­sonal glory but to bring international laurels to Pakistan. Securing crucial points at the ITF Masters is a step toward repre­senting my country at the World Championship in Mexico later this year, with the ultimate goal of winning the prestigious title,” he added.

As the Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis As­sociation (PLTA), Malik is advocating for the re­gion to host future ITF junior and senior events. He expressed optimism about the new Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) setup’s role in facilitating this. “We have reached out to the PTF again to bring these esteemed ITF events to Punjab. Thanks to efforts from individu­als like Ali Murtaza, who has initiated dialogues with the ITF and we are hopeful that Punjab will soon professionally and fittingly host both junior and senior ITF events,” he concluded.