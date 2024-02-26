Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Registration process of newly elected MNAs continuing at NA Secretariat

Registration process of newly elected MNAs continuing at NA Secretariat
Web Desk
1:26 PM | February 26, 2024
National

The process of registration of the newly elected members of the National Assembly is continuing at the Facilitation Center established at the National Assembly Secretariat.

Today, the newly elected members of the National Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Mustafa Mehmood, Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, Shehryar Khan Mehr, Mian Azhar, Sharmila Farooqui and Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr completed their registration process.

According to a spokesperson of the national assembly, it is necessary to complete registration process and issue cards to the members of the national assembly before the opening session of the house.

The Speaker National Assembly has asked the newly elected members to complete their registration process before the inaugural session.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024