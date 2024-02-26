Rickshaw driver found dead inwater channel

FAISALABAD - The body of a missing rick­shaw driver has been found in a water channel in the area of Dijkot police sta­tion. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Wishal Masih of Roshanwa­la went missing on February 19. His relatives searched for him but in vain. They complained the incident to Roshanwala police also. On Sunday, a packed body was found lying in a water channel, which was later on identified as Wishal Ma­sih. The accused, after kill­ing the ill-fated rickshaw driver, packed his body in a sack and threw it in the water channel to conceal the evidence. The police dis­patched the body to mortu­ary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.